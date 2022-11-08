Artists encouraged to submit design for Bella Vista library card contest

The Bella Vista Public Library has asked local artists to share their creative talent with the community by designing new library cards.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — The Bella Vista Public Library announced today that it is seeking new designs for library cards.

The announcement is a part of the library's efforts to encourage members of the community to enter the Library Card Design Contest.

“We thought launching a design contest would give all area artists a chance to shine,” said Alex Newman, Children’s Services Librarian in a news release. “The contest will highlight the artistry and creativeness of our patrons and bring our community together to share in a new design.”

According to library staffers, they are seeking colorful and representative designs of the community. Submissions of any medium are allowed, varying from crayon, and pencil to paint and photography, once it fits library card dimensions.

“We look forward to seeing some unique designs that will reflect the incredible facets of our community,” Newman said.

More information on library card dimensions as well as rules and regulations for the contest can be found here. The deadline to submit a design is Saturday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.

Follow 5NEWS on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device