Art on the Bricks will celebrate Women’s History Month in Downtown Rogers

Local female artists will be recognized at Art Walk in Downtown Rogers Thursday, March 12.

ROGERS, Ark. — During March, the contributions of women are celebrated and recognized by individuals and businesses worldwide for Women's History Month.

Art on the Bricks Art Walk is showcasing the works of women artists in pop-up locations throughout Downtown Rogers on Thursday, (March 12) from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m.

The art of Shabana Kauser and Angela Teeter will be exhibited at Studio 300 with an artist reception from 4:30 to 8:00 p.m.

The studio will exhibit a collection of recent work by these emerging artists who are receiving rapid recognition in Northwest Arkansas and beyond.

Kauser is most readily recognized for her portraits of women. "People inspire me, I never imagined connecting with the community through my culture and work," said Shaban Kauser. "When I launched my series that focuses on South Asian Immigrant Women, I was amazed at the interest from the community."

A resident of Rogers, Angela Teeter has been an aspiring full-time artist for the last few years and had dreams of being a professional artist since she was a child.

"When I wish to convey an idea or message, I incorporate basic principles of design," she explained. "To me, design offers a visual deliberacy of sorts. I use elements of design for the structure, then my work evolves as metaphorical and narrative," said Teeter.

Karis Martin, a young woman in the film industry, is also participating in the March 12 art walk.

Karis is a senior film student at John Brown University and will be capturing video content for a senior thesis film entitled, "Some of Y'all Think There's Only One Type of Love and It Shows."

Martin will be capturing time-lapse images of the Art Walk patrons as they visit the art galleries and explore the businesses along the brick-lined streets.

The Babes of Mud and Fire, three potters all working in different styles, brought together by the love of clay, will exhibit their ceramic arts at the Rogers Experimental House during the Art Walk.

The trio includes Mary Curtis of Double Springs Pottery, Margery Shore of Shore2Shore Clay Arts and Janet Cross of Westmonte Studio.

Additional female artists participating in the March 12 Art Walk include, but are not limited to:

Kristel McBride - abstract acrylic

Ashley Pool - fluid art and pencil drawings

Julie Hayes, Amy Eichler, Pamela Ciccioni, Janie Baber - Brick & Mortar

Businesses hosting Pop-Up Galleries during the Art Walk in March include Selah Design Studio, The Art Collective Gallery, Frisco Tattoo, Comida Artesenal Tapas Bar, Arkansas Public Theatre, Rogers Historical Museum, Studio 300, Gateway Mortgage, Envision Nutrition, Brick and Mortar, Mollie Love, Rogers Experimental House, American Estates and Ozark Beer Company.

Art Walk maps will be distributed in area businesses and will be included on the Chamber website and promoted through social media.