Fayetteville art initiative to launch in hopes of combatting graffiti practices within the city

The City of Fayetteville announced that its seeking proposals for its 'Utility Box Art Program' which is an effort to limit graffiti throughout the city.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Proposal submissions opened Monday, Aug. 8 and the deadline for artists to submit ideas is Friday, Sept. 16 at 5 p.m. The call is open to all residents, artists and artist teams including high school and university students.

The Utility Box Art Program is managed by the Keep Fayetteville Beautiful Committee and works as a graffiti abatement initiative for the City of Fayetteville.

This year's theme is "Follow the Flow" and seeks to highlight the importance of keeping local waterways clean.

According to the City of Fayetteville, proposals should educate individuals on waterway cleanliness with a focus on creek and groundwater pollution along with stormwater runoff pollution. The project must also be completed within three months.

CALL FOR ARTISTS! 🎨 The City of Fayetteville is seeking proposals for its Utility Box Art Program, a graffiti abatement... Posted by City of Fayetteville Arkansas Government on Monday, August 8, 2022

Utility boxes measure approximately 6 feet high, 3 feet wide and 2 feet deep (6’ x 3’ x 2’). The four utility box locations are:

Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. and S. College Ave. (near the old Jefferson School)

S. Happy Hollow Rd. and E. Huntsville Rd.

15th St. and S. School Ave.

Stephen Carr Memorial Blvd. and Interstate-49 northbound off-ramp

Artists will be paid $150 at the completion of the project and additional funds will be available for supplies.



To submit a proposal or request a paper application, contact Heather Ellzey at hellzey@fayetteville-ar.gov or 479-718-7687.



