Arkansas treatment centers receive 2.5 million dollars in federal grants

This is the first time faith-based organizations are receiving federal dollars for substance-use treatments.

LITTLE ROCK, Arkansas — For the first time, the state is able to help faith-based treatment centers with federal grants.

On Friday, five organizations received 2.5 million dollars to split between each other— including the Better Community Development and Hoover Treatment Center in Little Rock.

"There's a scripture about setting the captives free as it relates to healing and wholeness and this is an opportunity to do that," said Deborah Bell, the director of Better Community Development.

The facility has been on 12th Street for almost a decade, where they help hundreds of people every year with substance-use disorders.

"We provide residential and outpatient services for persons who are in recovery 18 years and older, men and women. This is an opportunity for us to enhance what we are presently doing," said Bell.

Better Community Development will get $500,000 every year for three years. They will put the money towards recovery programs, insurance, and living arrangements for patients.

"It's good news when someone completes a program and now they have housing and now they are going to school and now they've got parenting and now they are being reunified with their family," said Bell.

Arkansas' Drug Director Kirk Lane called this a tremendous achievement and said it's another way to reach people who need help and haven't been able to receive it before.

"What we're realizing is there is not one fix for these types of issues. You have to have a large tool chest in dealing with treatment issues, because not everyone recovers or can be treated the same way," said Lane.

Deborah Bell said that though funding will last three years, she believes the real help is in the community. She asked for churches and Arkansans to reach out and get involved.