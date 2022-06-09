Arkansas State Police new service in partnership with DHS

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas State Police (ASP) announced a new service they are launching in partnership with the Department of Human Services (DHS).
Starting today, Tuesday, Sept. 6, Mandated Reporters within Arkansas go online, create an account and send in reports using a new secure online portal.
The ASP says the new website is designed to be user-friendly and easy to learn. The online portal will also include a step-by-step video to walk you through the process of submitting online. The ASP also says the new portal has been created in addition to the hotline for reporting suspected child abuse and neglect.
The Arkansas Child Abuse Hotline remains accessible by calling 1-800-482-5964.
