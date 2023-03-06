Spring dates released for passenger train rides on the Arkansas-Missouri Railroad

The excursion train is a major tourist attraction for visitors to Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley with scenic views of the Boston Mountains.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad has announced new train ride schedules in March from Springdale to Van Buren, Springdale to Winslow and Van Buren to Winslow.

Private and corporate charters are available for all occasions, including holiday-themed trains.

In March, the dates to ride from Springdale to Van Buren are March 15 and March 22, both Wednesdays.

The train ride from Van Buren to Winslow is scheduled on the same dates, March 15 and 22, but leaving at 11 a.m.

The Springdale to Winslow trip departs at 11 a.m. on March 18 and March 25, both Saturdays.

The Springdale to Van Buren train ride is a 134-mile round trip lasting a full day beginning at 8 a.m. that includes a three-hour layover in Van Buren for lunch and shopping that returns to Springdale between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Both train rides out of Van Buren and Springdale to Winslow are three-hour, 70-mile round trips that take you through "the ruggedly beautiful Boston Mountain range of the Ozarks, over three valley trestles and through the 1700-foot long Winslow tunnel for some of the most breathtaking scenery you are likely to see in The Natural State," according to the railroad's website.

Ticket rates are between $67 and $99, depending on what type of trip you want to take.

