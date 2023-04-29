Arkansas-Missouri Railroad announces round-trip June train rides

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad has announced new round-trip train ride schedules in June from Springdale to Van Buren, Springdale to Winslow, and Van Buren to Winslow.
The iconic excursion train ride is a major tourist attraction for visitors and locals alike who are interested in taking a scenic ride around Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, with scenic views of the Boston Mountains, private and corporate charters are available for all occasions, including holiday-themed trains.
In June, the dates to ride:
Father's Day Special Sunday, June 18
BBQ and Banjos from Springdale to Winslow (at 1 p.m.) (tickets)
Information:
The Springdale to Van Buren train ride is a 134-mile round trip lasting a full day beginning at 8 a.m. that includes a three-hour layover in Van Buren for lunch and shopping that returns to Springdale between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.
Both train rides out of Van Buren and Springdale to Winslow are three-hour, 70-mile round trips that take you through "the ruggedly beautiful Boston Mountain range of the Ozarks, over three valley trestles and through the 1700-foot long Winslow tunnel for some of the most breathtaking scenery you are likely to see in The Natural State," according to the railroad's website.
Ticket rates are between $67 and $99, depending on what type of trip, and what style of train car you want to take.
