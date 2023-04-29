Arkansas-Missouri Railroad announces round-trip June train rides

The iconic excursion train ride is a major tourist attraction for visitors and locals alike who are interested in taking a scenic ride.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad has announced new round-trip train ride schedules in June from Springdale to Van Buren, Springdale to Winslow, and Van Buren to Winslow.

The iconic excursion train ride is a major tourist attraction for visitors and locals alike who are interested in taking a scenic ride around Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, with scenic views of the Boston Mountains, private and corporate charters are available for all occasions, including holiday-themed trains.

In June, the dates to ride:

Saturday, June 3:

from Springdale to Van Buren (at 8 a.m.) (tickets)

from Van Buren to Winslow (at 11 a.m.) (tickets)

Wednesday, June 7:

from Springdale to Van Buren (at 8 a.m.) (tickets)

from Van Buren to Winslow (at 11 a.m.) (tickets)

Thursday, June 8:

from Springdale to Van Buren (at 8 a.m.) (tickets)

from Van Buren to Winslow (at 11 a.m.) (tickets)

Friday, June 9:

from Springdale to Van Buren (at 8 a.m.) (tickets)

from Van Buren to Winslow (at 11 a.m.) (tickets)

Saturday, June 10:

from Springdale to Van Buren (at 8 a.m.) (tickets)

from Van Buren to Winslow (at 11 a.m.) (tickets)

Saturday, June 17:

from Springdale to Van Buren (at 8 a.m.) (tickets)

from Van Buren to Winslow (at 11 a.m.) (tickets)

Father's Day Special Sunday, June 18

BBQ and Banjos from Springdale to Winslow (at 1 p.m.) (tickets)

Saturday, June 24:

from Springdale to Van Buren (at 8 a.m.) (tickets)

from Van Buren to Winslow (at 11 a.m.) (tickets)

Information:

The Springdale to Van Buren train ride is a 134-mile round trip lasting a full day beginning at 8 a.m. that includes a three-hour layover in Van Buren for lunch and shopping that returns to Springdale between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Both train rides out of Van Buren and Springdale to Winslow are three-hour, 70-mile round trips that take you through "the ruggedly beautiful Boston Mountain range of the Ozarks, over three valley trestles and through the 1700-foot long Winslow tunnel for some of the most breathtaking scenery you are likely to see in The Natural State," according to the railroad's website.

Ticket rates are between $67 and $99, depending on what type of trip, and what style of train car you want to take.

