Arkansas-Missouri Railroad announces round-trip June train rides

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — The Arkansas-Missouri Railroad has announced new round-trip train ride schedules in June from Springdale to Van Buren, Springdale to Winslow, and Van Buren to Winslow.

The iconic excursion train ride is a major tourist attraction for visitors and locals alike who are interested in taking a scenic ride around Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley, with scenic views of the Boston Mountains, private and corporate charters are available for all occasions, including holiday-themed trains.

In June, the dates to ride:

Saturday, June 3:

from Springdale to Van Buren (at 8 a.m.) (tickets)

from Van Buren to Winslow (at 11 a.m.) (tickets)

Wednesday, June 7:

from Springdale to Van Buren (at 8 a.m.) (tickets)

from Van Buren to Winslow (at 11 a.m.) (tickets)

Thursday, June 8:

from Springdale to Van Buren (at 8 a.m.) (tickets)

from Van Buren to Winslow (at 11 a.m.) (tickets)

Friday, June 9:

from Springdale to Van Buren (at 8 a.m.) (tickets)

from Van Buren to Winslow (at 11 a.m.) (tickets)

Saturday, June 10:

from Springdale to Van Buren (at 8 a.m.) (tickets)

from Van Buren to Winslow (at 11 a.m.) (tickets)

Saturday, June 17:

from Springdale to Van Buren (at 8 a.m.) (tickets)

from Van Buren to Winslow (at 11 a.m.) (tickets)

Father's Day Special Sunday, June 18

BBQ and Banjos from Springdale to Winslow (at 1 p.m.)  (tickets)

Saturday, June 24:

from Springdale to Van Buren (at 8 a.m.) (tickets)

from Van Buren to Winslow (at 11 a.m.) (tickets)

Information:

The Springdale to Van Buren train ride is a 134-mile round trip lasting a full day beginning at 8 a.m. that includes a three-hour layover in Van Buren for lunch and shopping that returns to Springdale between 4:30 and 5:30 p.m.

Both train rides out of Van Buren and Springdale to Winslow are three-hour, 70-mile round trips that take you through "the ruggedly beautiful Boston Mountain range of the Ozarks, over three valley trestles and through the 1700-foot long Winslow tunnel for some of the most breathtaking scenery you are likely to see in The Natural State," according to the railroad's website.

For more information on the different train rides, click here.

Ticket rates are between $67 and $99, depending on what type of trip, and what style of train car you want to take.

