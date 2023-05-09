Injured hiker is Arkansas Helicopter Rescue Team's first ever rescue

Fayetteville Firefighters were transported to an injured hiker who was taken to safety by the team.

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Helicopter Rescue Team has made its first rescue since the team was established.

According to a social media post by the Fayetteville Fire Department, the team was deployed out near the Buffalo River, where a hiker was injured. The local search and rescue team accessed the hiker while two Fayetteville firefighters were lowered to help strap her in and lift her back into the aircraft. An ambulance was waiting at the base to transport the hiker to a hospital.

Team members trained at Drake Field last week with the ARNG Aviation unit in both Blackhawk and Lakota helicopters, continuing to develop and build the helicopter search and rescue team.

AHRT is a joint partnership between the Arkansas National Guard, Central Arkansas Task Force 1, Northwest Arkansas Task Force 1, and the Arkansas Division of Emergency Management.

Just a few days ago, Arkansas Helicopter Rescue Team was able to make their first rescue since the team was established.... Posted by Fayetteville Arkansas Fire Department on Monday, September 4, 2023

