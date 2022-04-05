Arkansas Grown Grant Pilot Program to benefit farmers in Northwest Arkansas

The pilot program will offer eligible farmers in Benton, Washington, Madison, and Carroll counties grants up to $15,000 to help with local food production.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Walton Family Foundation have partnered to offer a pilot program offering Northwest Arkansas farmers grant funding.

The Arkansas Grown Grant pilot program will give farmers residing and farming in Benton, Washington, Madison, and Carroll counties access to grant funding.

Grants up to $15,000 will be awarded for eligible expenses to at least 30 farmers in the four-county program area. The grants are eligible to farmers who are committed to increasing capacity for wholesale fruit and vegetable production, resulting in more local food.

The grants will be awarded to approved applicants on an equitable basis until funds are no longer available.

A committee will review applications based on the following criteria:

Dedication to growing local food for sale to wholesale and commercial buyers

Demonstrated interest in increasing capacity to sell to wholesale buyers and distributors

The ability to provide performance metrics on reports

Demonstrated need

Sustainability

Free assistance in completing the application is available through the Arkansas Small Business & Technology Development Center in Fayetteville. Click here for the application.

For more information about the pilot program, contact Karen Reynolds by emailing karen.reynolds@agriculture.arkansas.gov, or call (501) 529-1630.

5NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube

HOW TO ADD THE 5NEWS APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching for KFSM in the Channel Store.

For Fire TV, search for "KFSM" to find the free app to add to your account. Another option for Fire TV is to have the app delivered directly to your Fire TV through Amazon.