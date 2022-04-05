Arkansas Grown Grant Pilot Program to benefit farmers in Northwest Arkansas

ARKANSAS, USA — The Arkansas Department of Agriculture and the Walton Family Foundation have partnered to offer a pilot program offering Northwest Arkansas farmers grant funding.
The Arkansas Grown Grant pilot program will give farmers residing and farming in Benton, Washington, Madison, and Carroll counties access to grant funding.
Grants up to $15,000 will be awarded for eligible expenses to at least 30 farmers in the four-county program area. The grants are eligible to farmers who are committed to increasing capacity for wholesale fruit and vegetable production, resulting in more local food.
The grants will be awarded to approved applicants on an equitable basis until funds are no longer available.
A committee will review applications based on the following criteria:
- Dedication to growing local food for sale to wholesale and commercial buyers
- Demonstrated interest in increasing capacity to sell to wholesale buyers and distributors
- The ability to provide performance metrics on reports
- Demonstrated need
- Sustainability
Free assistance in completing the application is available through the Arkansas Small Business & Technology Development Center in Fayetteville. Click here for the application.
For more information about the pilot program, contact Karen Reynolds by emailing karen.reynolds@agriculture.arkansas.gov, or call (501) 529-1630.
