Arkansas groups helping with recovery efforts following deadly tornadoes

Following Friday night's deadly storms, several Arkansans are stepping up to help our neighbors in northeast Arkansas and Kentucky.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas groups are coming together to help with storm and tornado recovery. These groups describe parts of Kentucky as looking like Moore, Oklahoma or Joplin, Missouri when those deadly tornadoes tore through the area.

"Right now, there aren't houses," said Stuart Rowland, founder of Stu's Clean Cookin'.

From the ground to the sky, the damage is apparent. However, the damage is not larger than the hearts of Arkansans.

"It's heartbreaking out there seeing all of the damage that's been done,” said Red Cross Regional Communication Manager John Abrimley. “The Red Cross, we want to do as much as we can to provide relief for those families affected by this tragedy."

The American Red Cross is providing a 24/7 shelter in Jonesboro for those who lost homes or are currently without electricity.

“There is no power here," Rowland said.

The Red Cross is also conducting damage assessments, passing out supplies and giving blood donations.

"We've already seen a short supply of blood even before this disaster took place," Abrimley said.

That supply is continuing to grow slimmer. The Arkansas Blood Institute is donating blood to hospitals in Nashville and is also helping those injured in Kentucky.

"As long as we have it, and we get people to respond to the need, we'll keep sending it there as long as it's requested," said Danny Cervantes, Arkansas Blood Institute executive director.

In the coming days, they are expected to need a lot more blood to send off.

"There's still people that are missing as well as people that are still undergoing treatment for their injuries that blood products are needed," Cervantes said.

Rogers-based Sheep Dog Impact Assistance is also helping in Kentucky, in the Dawson Springs area. Two-year combat medic Stuart Rowland helped out by feeding volunteers and families.

"We grabbed one of our generators, three freezers worth of food,” Rowland said. “So, we brought 300-500 meals or so."

Rowland’s meal prep company has locations throughout the River Valley and Northwest Arkansas. Now, he’s helping the helpers and showing the true spirit of Arkansas.

“It's devastating, it's sad, it's horrible,” Rowland said. “But it just feels amazing to be making a difference."