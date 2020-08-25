Arkansas blood donors urgently needed to help neighboring states facing tropical storms

Arkansas Blood Institute has been called upon to support the life-saving blood supply for blood centers in the path of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura.

ARKANSAS, USA — Arkansas Blood Institute urgently needs healthy adults to donate blood and help neighboring states facing a historic double dose of tropical weather.

Arkansas Blood Institute has been called upon to support the life-saving blood supply for blood centers in the path of Tropical Storms Marco and Laura, expected to make landfall over the next few days and prompting emergency declarations in Texas and Louisiana.

Arkansas Blood Institute is urging blood donors to give at their nearest donor center or mobile blood drive, to ensure that Arkansas Blood Institute can assist in this weather emergency as well as provide the blood necessary for patients in local hospitals.

“We are part of a nationwide network of blood centers, and Arkansas Blood Institute stands ready to help our neighbors in need,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Arkansas Blood Institute. “Arkansans know the threat of severe weather all too well – and we know we can depend on our generous donors to make sure blood is available during this time of crisis.”

All blood donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies.