ARDOT holds highway improvement public meetings

As the department of transportation studies roads in NWA, they are allowing the public's voice to be heard on the needs of the communities that use the roads.

BENTON COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — The Arkansas Department of Transportation (ARDOT) is asking for public input as they study Highway 59 and Highway 72.

According to the department, the study will consider Highway 59 from Siloam Springs to the Missouri State Line, and Highway 72 between Highway 59 in central Gravette and Interstate 49.

They are looking at safety, congestion, and ease of connectivity as the growth in the area increases.

Two sessions are being held to gather public comments. The first meeting was on Aug. 29, at Gravette High School. The second meeting will be on Aug. 31, from 4-7 p.m. at the Gentry Public Library.

