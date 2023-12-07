Antioch For Youth and Family's executive director retires after more than two decades

Charolette Tidwell started the nonprofit in 2020.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT SMITH, Ark. — The well-known director and founder of a local nonprofit that’s been feeding families for more than two decades is stepping down.

Charolette Tidwell started the nonprofit Antioch for Youth and Family in 2000, feeding those in need across the area. The food pantry provides food assistance to more than 7,000 people on a monthly basis. Tidwell is stepping down as executive director of Antioch, and Isaac Salazar will take over her position. The nonprofit is known for its large food giveaways, especially around the holidays. As of 2014, they have distributed 600,000 pounds of food around Fort Smith.

Tidwell is well-known throughout the community for her passion and determination, and back in 2020, she was selected by Lay’s to appear on millions of new potato chip bags with up to a million dollars in proceeds going to another nonprofit benefitting children.

In 2018, Antioch moved into a larger food pantry, which has 10,000 square feet. In previous interviews with 5NEWS, in a nutshell, Tidwell says she feeds, mentors and nourishes those in need.

In 2017, she was honored nationally as one of L’Oréal Paris’ women of worth. This is what she had to say about the honor:

“I was always taught to do what I do and that’s what we’re trying to build ... a community where no child, senior, or veteran is without some support in their own community. I was so excited to at least put my community on the map nationally in terms of that community spirit of taking care of others."

The food pantry provides more than 800,000 meals in a community where one in five people are food insecure. Tidwell hopes people will continue to support the nonprofit for years to come. Antioch has also planned a food giveaway for this Friday, July 14, at 10 a.m. at their pantry on North 32nd Street in Fort Smith.

Watch 5NEWS on YouTube.

Download the 5NEWS app on your smartphone:

Stream 5NEWS 24/7 on the 5+ app: How to watch the 5+ app on your streaming device