Antioch to host Pop-up pantry in Fort Smith

The pop-up pantry will be held on Sept. 8 at 1420 N 32nd Street and offer frozen meals in limited quantities.

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A local non-profit is hosting a pop-up pantry to help those in need in the River Valley.

On Wednesday (Sept. 8) from 10 a.m. until supplies run out, Antioch for Youth and Family is hosting Pop-Up at the Curb and offering various frozen meals in limited quantities.

The pop-up pantry is being held at 1420 N 32nd St. in Fort Smith.

Meals are free for everyone in need and will be given until food runs out.