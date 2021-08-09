Antioch to host Pop-up pantry in Fort Smith

FORT SMITH, Arkansas — A local non-profit is hosting a pop-up pantry to help those in need in the River Valley.
On Wednesday (Sept. 8) from 10 a.m. until supplies run out, Antioch for Youth and Family is hosting Pop-Up at the Curb and offering various frozen meals in limited quantities.
The pop-up pantry is being held at 1420 N 32nd St. in Fort Smith.
Meals are free for everyone in need and will be given until food runs out.
Antioch for Youth and Family provides food assistance to as many as 25,000 River Valley residents each month, reaching veterans, seniors and the disabled and helping those who are food insecure.