Announcement on places of worship reopening expected Monday

Religious leaders await an announcement from Governor Asa Hutchinson on when places of worship can reopen.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — Communal worship has been either put on hold or moved to an online platform during the COVID-19 pandemic.

This comes after churches, mosques and other places of worship in Arkansas were forced to close or limit the number of people in the building.

At the Islamic Center of Northwest Arkansas, the weeks of Ramadan attract anywhere from 300-700 people on certain days of prayer.

Since COVID-19, they have been limited to Zoom calls with the Imam and hope this week they can get some good news about reopening prayer services.

The Islamic faith in in the second week of Ramadan and Imam Abdellah Essalki says he is hopeful for a reopen date that is soon, but also understands that any reopening will be a gradual process.

“It will take time I believe it will take time before anyone we go to what we used to do back then I believe the social distancing will still stay in place I believe shaking hands - forget about it,” said Imam Abdellah Essalki of Islamic Center of Northwest Arkansas.

Eid al-Fitr is a festival that marks the end of Ramadan and that's when the attendance number goes up to around 700.

It's a time when some people come to the mosque for the first time and celebrate in a large community.