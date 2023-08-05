Centerton will soon have an Andy's Frozen Custard

The frozen custard and treat shop will open in June.

CENTERTON, Ark. — A new Andy's Frozen Custard shop will be opening in June at 1644 E Centerton Blvd., the company announced on Friday, May 5.

Andy Kuntz, the CEO and Owner of Andy's Frozen Custard spoke about growing the franchise across Northwest Arkansas. “We can’t wait to become another part of what makes this community so special and serve residents in Centerton and throughout the area," Kuntz said.

The announcement came a month before the custard shop's projected opening. The exact date in June wasn't included in the initial statement, however, on Google, the location lists the opening date as June 21.

The store's hours are said to be from 11 a.m. – 11:30 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and from 11 a.m. – midnight on Fridays and Saturdays.

Andy's is known for its retro vibe and the ability to watch how the employees make the frozen custard behind glass walls.

"Andy’s focus on family and community stems from its long history as a family-owned business with a desire to bring a slice of hometown America to each and every location," the press release said.

"With a primary focus on product quality, Andy’s uses only the finest ingredients and ensures that the frozen custard is always fresh. The ingredients are simple, with the dairy sourced from a family-owned dairy farm in the upper Midwest. Secret family recipes, such as Grandma Elaine’s rich, buttery shortcake and fudgy brownies, are baked fresh in-store."