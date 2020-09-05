'America Strong' flyover crosses our area

The flyover was a salute to those workers on the front line battling COVID-19.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — From Fayetteville to Fort Smith, many got a special treat in the skies Friday (May 8) afternoon.

The Little Rock Airforce Base sent the 314th Airlift and the 189th Airlift Wing to fly over hospitals in Arkansas to support nurses and other medical staff.

Operation America Strong is a military campaign to honor those who have been working the front lines of COVID-19.

“We took a pledge the Nightingale Pledge many years ago they still do that then when you come work at the VA you take a note so we just feel like we’re doing our jobs,” said Linda Thornbrugh RN & Patient Center Care Coordinator at VA Medical Center in Fayetteville.

The VA was not the only place the C-130 aircraft flew over. Around 2:42 p.m. the planes covered Washington Regional Medical Center in Fayetteville, made a loop and headed south crossing the VA a second time and headed to Fort Smith.

In the River Valley, they flew over Baptist Health and Mercy Medical a little before 3 p.m.

Nurses at these hospitals say this show of recognition was a way to take their minds off of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Of course it’s a distraction to get your head out of it, I mean we’re going weeks months and craziness,” said Baptist Health nurse Minyeta Dixon.

Dixon says she was grateful for the flyover and hopes this can cast a light on medical professionals and workers.

“Especially during this pandemic, the medical field is really getting hit hard," Dixon said.

Thornbrugh says in her 40 years of being a hospital nurse she has never experienced something like COVID-19. She says this experience is special because the gratitude may come full circle one day.

“It’s very humbling what we do here is take care of veterans and these folks that flew over today are potential patients for us someday and so I was just incredibly honored that they would do that,” Thornbrugh said.