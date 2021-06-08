'Alliance to Defeat Hunger' tour kicks off in Springdale

The tour is projected to provide nearly 2 million meals across the 10 communities.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Feed the Children, Tyson Foods and Americold are partnering to launch an "Alliance to Defeat Hunger," a 10 city tour across the United States to help feed families in rural communities.

The alliance will be visiting 10 rural communities with limited access to nutritional food options or feeding programs to help children during the summer.

The tour kicked off today in Springdale at C.L. George Park, where community members in need of assistance received a 25-pound box of non-perishable food items and a 15-pound box of hygiene and personal care items.

The companies partnered with the Compassion Center and Feed The 479 to provide these items to the most heavily impacted Springdale.

In addition to Springdale, the tour is set to visit Tolleson, AZ; New Holland, PA; Garden City, KS; Sanford, NC; Pasco, WA; Sioux City, IA; Amarillo, TX; Sebree, KY; and Enid, OK.

The companies will also be partnering with schools in each community to set up a pantry where children and families can access food, school supplies and personal hygiene products during the school year.

George Elementary School in Springdale is set to receive this community pantry in Northwest Arkansas.