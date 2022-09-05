Volunteers needed for invasive plant removal at Lake Atalanta in Rogers

The event will teach volunteers how to identify highly invasive understory shrubs and methods to remove them.

The Alliance says this will be a wonderful opportunity to help clean up beautiful Lake Atalanta, whose waters flow into Beaver Lake, the source of Northwest Arkansas’ drinking water.

The event will be held on Friday, May 13, and on Friday, May 27 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Volunteers will be taught how to identify highly invasive understory shrubs and methods to remove them, as well as tips on how to replace them with native species.

The Alliance will provide volunteers with gloves, tools, snacks, and water. Volunteers are recommended to wear long-sleeve shirts, pants, and closed-toed shoes.

Check-in for the event will be at Clark Pavilion. You can RSVP by emailing info@beaverwatershedalliance.org, or by texting or calling 479-750-8007.

For more information about Beaver Watershed Alliance, you can call 479-750-8007, email info@beaverwatershedalliance.org or visit their website.

