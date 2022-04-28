Adoption fees waived at Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville

Bounty Paper Towels is partnering with the center to cover the cost of pet adoptions from April 30 through May 31.

BENTONVILLE, Ark. — Those looking for a new, furry friend to add to their family can get one for free during the month of May from Best Friends Animal Society in Bentonville.

Thanks to a partnership with Bounty Paper Towels, pet adoption fees will be waived at the Best Friends Animal Society’s Lifesaving Center from April 30 through May 31.

The center is located at 210 Prairie Lane and is open Wednesday through Sunday from 12-4 p.m. All pets come fixed, vaccinated and microchipped and can be viewed online.

According to Best Friends Animal Society, last year 347,000 pets were killed in shelters across the U.S. Currently, there are 100,000 more pets at risk of being killed in shelters than at this time last year due to recent problems such as staffing shortages, limited shelter hours, decreased volunteers and reduced adoption events.

Click here for more information about adopting a pet from Best Friends Animal Society.

