Adopt-A-Pet: Willow and Ella

Willow, Ella and 20 other animals are up for adoption at the Lowell Animal Shelter.

LOWELL, Ark. — Some animal shelters are almost full and hoping to get all of the animals adopted to loving families.

The Lowell Animal Shelter is just one of the many looking to adopt out all of their animals.

Willow is a 3-year-old beagle/pub mix may seem timid at first, but she absolutely adores people.

“She loves to play, she loves meat treats, and all she wants is love. She just wants to cuddle in your lap, she just wants love,” said Lowell Animal Shelter kennel tech Tasha Moore.

Staff at the shelter believe Willow would do well in a home with other animals and children.

“When you tend to leave the room she gets kind of noisy and she misses people so, she needs somebody that’s always around,” Moore said.

The Lowell Animal Shelter just reopened this week after being closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It's in need of monetary donations, cleaning supplies, and food and treats for animals.

“We do get some funding, but shelters are normally at the lower end of the totem pole when it comes to city shelters so, it’s always nice to have donations or even volunteers that come in and help us,” said Animal Control Officer Tierney Mays.

2-year-old Ella is a shepard-mix who's good looks may remind you of a beloved fictional character.

"She kind of looks like Scooby-doo without the spots,” Moore said.

Ella would do great with older kids who can help her burn off some of that excess energy. She's very friendly with people and other dogs.

“If dogs come up to her kennel she licks their nose," Moore said. "They get surprised by it. If she goes up to another kennel she tends to lick their face.”

Both Ella and Willow have been waiting a long time to finally go home and share some unconditional love.

If you're interested in adopting either Willow, Ella or any of the other 20 animals sitting at the shelter right now, you must fill out an application and schedule an appointment to meet them.