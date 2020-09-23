Adopt-A-Pet: Theo and Rocket at Good Shepherd Humane Society in Eureka Springs

There are around 20 cats and 20 dogs available for adoption at the Good Shepherd Humane Society in Eureka Springs.

EUREKA SPRINGS, Ark. — Adoptions have slowed down a bit for the Good Shepherd Humane Society in Eureka Springs, but there are still plenty of animals that need good homes.

There are around 20 cats and 20 dogs available for adoption.

Like his namesake, energetic mixed-breed dog Rocket likes to dart around the yard at warp speed.

“He’s the type of dog that’s going to be great to jog with, that’s going to love to spend that time with you,” said Cole Wakefield, Director of Animal Services, Good Shepherd Humane Society.

Rocket is about four years old and would adapt to a home with other dogs, but would need to meet them first.

"He does get along with and he has played with other dogs here, but it all comes down to how you introduce the animal,” Wakefield said.

Rocket's future family will be very lucky to have a dog with an endless amount of unconditional love to give.

“He’s going to be that dog that will reward you with loyalty," Wakefield said. "If you are showing him that love and attention, he’s going to be right by your side for the rest of your life.”

If you're looking for a feline companion, sweet Theo is a great option.

“He sits in our communal room and it takes him just a little, not to warm up but once he does, he’s just a sweet older cat,” Wakefield said.

Theo and his sister were taken to the shelter after their owner could no longer care for them. He's eight years old but would still like to find a quiet place to call home.

“He likes to get in the corner of the room, find a spot where he can hide a little bit, and spend a lot of time just seeing what’s going on," Wakefield said. “He does that and when he wants he comes out and wants that love and attention.”

Both Theo and Rocket are ready for their forever families to find them.

The Good Shepherd Human Society is taking part in the Bissell Foundation Clear the Shelters event from Oct. 1-4.

Adoption fees for both cats and dogs will be just $25.