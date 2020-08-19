Adopt-A-Pet: Peanut in Van Buren

Peanut at Almost Home Shelter in Van Buren is looking for his forever home.

VAN BUREN, Ark. — In Van Buren, one dog took himself to the animal shelter during a storm a few weeks ago, and now he's ready for his forever home.

About two weeks ago as severe weather rolled through the River Valley, a volunteer at Almost Home Shelter noticed a dog crossing the field toward the safety of the shelter.

“He was microchipped, and we called on his microchip and the phone number was disconnected so therefore he has been vetted by us and is our dog now,” said Camille Breeden at Almost Home Shelter.

The American Bulldog has been named Peanut because of his brown and white coloring.

Shelter volunteers say he gets nervous around new people but he's a very sweet dog.

“At the shelter, he gets along with other dogs and seems to get along with all our volunteers and loves his walks,” Breeden said.

Peanut needs someone to spoil him with lots of treats, ear rubs and unconditional love.

“He doesn’t pull his weight. He’s very gentle and very easy to leash,” Breeden said.

Donations are always welcome at Almost Home Shelter. Eight dogs at the shelter are heartworm positive, including Peanut.

“That means he can be fostered or still adopted out because we incur all the charges when there’s heartworm preventative available,” Breeden said.

Once Peanut is out of the shelter, his personality will truly shine and he'll make a great addition to any family.