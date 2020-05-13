Adopt-A-Pet: Lucia

4-year-old domestic short-haired cat Lucia, who's up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed, is available for adoption now.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale Animal Services has been keeping its shelter population low during the coronavirus pandemic thanks to the help of the community who have stepped up to foster and adopt animals.

People are clamoring to adopt new furry family members like cats like beautiful Lucia, who was surrendered by her owner.

“Her mom wasn’t able to take care of her anymore and a family member had taken her in but Lucia just doesn’t like other cats very much," said Courtney Kramer, director of Springdale Animal Services.

Lucia was adopted out once already and was returned. She has not been tested with dogs and would do best in a home with older children.

“She’s your typical cat that when she wants attention, she’ll let you know it but will also let you know when she’s done," Krammer said.

The shelter does have puppies that are not yet up for adoption. The puppies are bound for a foster home and then they will be put up for adoption.

They also have kittens at the shelter that are not yet ready for adoption.

4-year-old domestic short-haired cat Lucia, who's up to date on vaccines, microchipped and spayed, is available for adoption now.

“She’s a great cat. Very sweet, very loving to people but again she wants to be the only cat in your life," Krammer said.

Because it's kitten season, the shelter is in need of milk replacer, heating pads and other supplies for neonatal kittens.