Adopt-A-Pet: Dixie

6-year-old pit-mix Dixie has had a rough life and is at the Bella Vista Animal Shelter waiting for her forever home.

BELLA VISTA, Ark. — Local animal shelters are getting busier as the weather heats up and COVID-19 restrictions begin to be lifted.

When she came to the shelter two months ago, Dixie had bullet fragments in her tail and a massive tumor on her back. Luckily the tumor was not cancerous and has been removed.

“She’s really sweet, she’s loving, she only wants to be around people,” said Maria Serrano from the Bella Vista Animal Shelter.

This gorgeous girl may not be a puppy, but she has plenty of spunk.

“Dixie likes to play with her chew toys, he loves the ones that squeak. She loves to play tug of war, she’s very playful,” Serrano said.

In addition to knowing how to sit, Dixie also knows how to speak.

Along with Dixie, the shelter has plenty of furry friends ready or almost ready for adoption. It's kitten season, which means the shelter is in need of food supplies.

“We have 40 kittens right now. Most of them are not ready to be adopted yet however, we do have some up and ready for adoption, but the rest are not old enough to get spayed and neutered,” said Tori Fritz, assistant manager of the shelter.

Dixie is ready for adoption and loves kids and other dogs.

"We’d want to test it out before she gets adopted. She talks a lot but I think she just misses people and she just wants to be around them,” Serrano said.

The shelter is hosting a "Pars for Paws" golf tournament on July 18 to raise money for all of the shelter's needs.