Adopt-A-Pet: Capuyo and Sprout in Poteau

4-year-old German Shepard Capuyo and Sweet little gray and white domestic short-haired cat Sprout are up for adoption in Poteau.

POTEAU, Okla. — So far this year 3 Girls Animal Rescue in Poteau has rescued more than 960 dogs and 312 cats.

4-year-old German Shepard Capuyo was surrendered by his owners due to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“COVID has affected a lot of people so they were having to move and they had no place for him to go but he will be rehomed with a loving family,” said Angel Meek, President of 3 Girls Animal Rescue.

Capuyo is undergoing treatment for heartworm and his future family will need to have a fenced-in yard or land with a lot of acres for him to run around.

“Because German Shepard’s are active dogs and they need a lot of activity and interaction and most of the time they need a job," Meek said. "German Shepard’s are protective of their families.”

Capuyo would do well with children over the age of five, cats and larger dogs.

“I think smaller dogs he intimidates some," Meek said. "I think they might be a little bit scared which might bring out his dominance of being a bigger dog.”

Sweet little Sprout is a gray and white domestic short-haired cat that was found at five weeks old with a plethora of problems.

"He came to me at about five weeks old and he had fly larva in his neck which had to be removed, leaving a big gouge and sore right there," said Peggy McMullen, Cat Coordinator at 3 Girls Animal Rescue. “Then he had ringworm so he pretty much lost all his hair.”

Sprout has since been nursed back to health and is now a normal cat who loves to play.

“He would be good with children and probably suitable in any home," McMullen said. "He’s been with a lot of other cats and he has been around my dogs so I think he'd be fine with dogs after he gets to know them.”

If you're looking for a cute kitten or a handsome German Shepard, 3 Girls Animal Rescue is the place to go.

The rescue will be hosting a low-cost spay and neuter clinic Friday (Sept. 11) and Saturday (Sept. 12).