Adopt-a-pet: Benny and Ginger

Along with adoptions, the Humane Society for Animals will be hosting a dog food giveaway this Saturday (April 18).

ROGERS, Ark. — The Humane Society for Animals in Rogers is hoping residents will still come and visit the cats and dogs who are looking for their forever home.

While still open for adoptions, all of the dogs are outside in Kennels in order to maintain social distancing.

Playful Benny is just 9 months old.

“He needs a female buddy to play with. He does not need to be the only dog. He’s very social, wants to be with another dog and have a buddy to play with and romp with,” said Clayton Morgan, Director of Humane Society for Animals.

The Anatolian Shepard is the last of a litter of puppies found abandoned in Centerton.

"The more the merrier with kids. If someone wants a running buddy, he’s one to keep you at a good pace," Morgan said.

Another furry friend up for adoption is Ginger, a one-year-old very active German Shepard who would do best in a home with older kids.

"She’s small in stature. She’s probably going to be around the 70-pound range full grown. Her only issue is this, she wants to be the only animal,” Morgan said.

Once Ginger earns your loyalty, it's yours forever.

"She’s great with people. She’s very protective. She’s going to be a very personal dog to you," Morgan said.

Benny and Ginger have different personalities and needs, but both are ready and waiting for their forever homes.

This Saturday (April 18) the Humane Society is hosting a drive-thru food giveaway for pet owners in need. Each family will get a 40-pound bag of dry dog food and one bag of treats.

"We wanted to get it to those that are suffering right now. Who are in need and lost jobs. We want those families to be able to stay together and keep their pets," volunteer Julie Fryauf said.

The dog food for the giveaway was donated by Simmons Foods.