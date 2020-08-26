Adopt-A-Pet: Augie and Roxie

There are several animals at Needy Paws Animal Shelter in Clarksville still waiting for someone to take them home.

CLARKSVILLE, Ark. — It's National Dog Day and we're celebrating all dogs breeds around the world.

This day also serves as a reminder of those dogs at local rescues and shelters still looking for their forever homes.

There are several animals at Needy Paws Animal Shelter in Clarksville still waiting for someone to take them home.

Augie is a one-year-old Basenji-mix and full of energy. His ideal family should have an active lifestyle.

"I would say, someone who would take him on regular walks or someone who has a very large yard that they can run around in and just play,” said adoption specialist Cherokee Campbell.

Augie would do well in a home with other animals and children. He's passionate about toys, playing fetch and staff at the shelter call him a critical thinker.

“He can’t have anything as far as a bowl of food, we have to do paper towel rolls with his food or puzzle feeders and things like that,” Campbell said.

There are 17 other dogs at the shelter still waiting to be adopted.

“Due to COVID most of our dogs haven’t been able to get adopted but everyone seems to want a cat,” said Alejandro Ordonez of Needy Paws Animal Shelter.

While it might be National Dog Day, Roxie the cat would also like to find her forever home.

“She’s very particular, she loves her attention. She would have to be the queen of the house,” Campbell said.

Roxie is a 2-year-old black domestic shorthair cat. While she may not be a kitten, she still loves to play with toys, basking in the sun and getting belly rubs.

“She loves to look in the window but she would prefer to be on inside of the window looking out and not on the outside of the window looking in,” Campbell said.