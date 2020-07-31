Fort Smith kids help neighbors in need with yardwork during pandemic

A group of kids in Fort Smith have spent their summer helping neighbors in need.

FORT SMITH, Ark. — A group of kids in Fort Smith has spent their summer helping neighbors in need with yard and housework during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The group of missionaries first came up with the idea when the pandemic began. They say they wanted to help others while still practicing social distancing.

The group of missionaries typically spend their day going door to door but when the pandemic hit they wanted to find a new way to help people.

They posted flyers and posted on social media offering free yard and housework.

So far they've helped over 50 people.

Cole Leavitt says helping people like Ms. Miller has impacted them in more ways than they could have imagined. He says the community has been encouraging them and they've loved meeting new people.

“We have felt really blessed to get to serve people and it’s really helped us because sometimes I get down when I can’t go and see my friends or whatever it so to be able to focus on others and serve others has been a real blessing.”

They say they'll go anywhere to help those in need.

All you have to do is message Ethan Ashton on Facebook.