70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday returning Labor Day weekend

The 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday is returning to Tahlequah on Labor Day weekend after celebrating the holiday virtually for two years due to the pandemic.

TAHLEQUAH, Okla. — The Cherokee Nation announced the 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday will feature a return to in-person activities over Labor Day weekend this upcoming September.

Sept. 1 through 5 in Tahlequah, Okla., the Cherokee National Holiday celebrations will include a new fishing tournament, cornhole competitions, the return of traditional games, an intertribal powwow, softball tournaments and more.

Due to the pandemic, the 2020 and 2021 events were online, limiting the usually more than 100,000 visitors in the interest of public health. The holiday celebrations will continue to provide virtual elements. Click here for the virtual Cherokee National Holiday events.

“Deputy Chief Bryan Warner and I are looking forward to our planned return to in-person fellowship during this year’s 70th Annual Cherokee National Holiday in September,” said Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. “As we join friends and family to commemorate this year’s celebration, we will focus not only on the legacy that the Cherokee people have forged throughout our history, but we will look ahead to the opportunities that are before us as Cherokee people.”

Chief Hoskin and Deputy Chief Warner will join members of the Council of the Cherokee Nation for the annual State of the Nation Address in downtown Tahlequah as part of this year’s holiday activities.

This year's holiday theme is “Forging a Legacy: Seven Decades of Cherokee Fellowship,” which was designed to honor the 70 years of Cherokee fellowship during the holiday gathering.

The Cherokee National Holiday commemorates the signing of the Cherokee Nation Constitution in 1839, which re-established the tribe’s government in Indian Territory after forced removal from the original homelands in the Southeast.

Cherokee Nation officials will monitor COVID-19 conditions in the coming months and make any necessary changes to Cherokee National Holiday events in order to protect public health.

Vendors interested in arts and crafts or food booth space, click here to register.

To follow the latest news and announcements about the Cherokee National Holiday, click here.

