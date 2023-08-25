6th Black Owned NWA Expo in Fayetteville

Black Owned NWA is hosting its 6th expo at the Fayetteville Town Center.

FAYETTEVILLE, Arkansas — Black Owned NWA is hosting its 6th expo at the Fayetteville Town Center on Aug. 26 from 5-9 p.m.

The organization exists to give Black businesses a platform in the region, according to their .

The event will a variety of vendors including food, clothing, accessories, artwork, and beauty services. Along with black owned businesses, Black Owned NWA also highlights community resources.

