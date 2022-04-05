Springdale Tornado Relief Drive | How to donate

5NEWS, First National Bank and iHeartRadio have partnered with the Red Cross to host a Tornado Relief Drive.

SPRINGDALE, Ark. — Springdale families displaced by last week's tornado need our help.

5NEWS, First National Bank and iHeartRadio have partnered with the Red Cross to host a drive-thru donation event benefiting Springdale families impacted by the severe storm.

We encourage community members to stop by the First National Bank on Johnson Mill Boulevard, just off Exit 69 on I-49, to make a monetary donation. All the money raised will stay within the Northwest Arkansas community and benefit those impacted by the EF-3 tornado that ripped through the town.

The event starts at 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 6, lasting until 7 p.m.

The entire 5NEWS team will be at the site on Wednesday, including a few special guests.

You can also donate online. Please check back Wednesday for a direct link.

Below is a look at some of the damage from the storm.