35 years of the Chili Pepper Cross Country Festival

This year, the festival is aiming for the landmark milestone of $1 million total lifetime giving.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark — This year's Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival celebrates the event's 35th year and aims to surpass $1 million in total lifetime giving this Sept. 29-30.

The festival will include races for beginners and the more athletically-inclined, ranging from a Collegiate and Community 1 mile races on Sept. 1, to 10k races on Sept. 2. Registration for the races is still open.

Runners do it not just for the glory, but for the fundraising that gives the organization a chance to support local high school cross-country teams.

The University of Arkansas Agriculture Fields Complex will be the location for the event.

