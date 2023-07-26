Sebastian County Fair and Rodeo are back for their 110th annual event

The fair and rodeo are back with more fun this summer.

GREENWOOD, Ark. — This year, the Sebastian County Fair & Rodeo in Greenwood, Arkansas is back this August 23 through the 27 at the Sebastian County Fairgrounds.

The fair starts Wednesday, August 23 with the Jr. Livestock Show at 8 a.m. This show is free and tickets for the fair on that day will be $1 with all proceeds going to the Ronald McDonald House in Fort Smith. Doors for the fair open at 5 p.m. There will be live music every day of the fair.

On Thursday and Friday, the fair will have its School Day, welcoming kids from around the county to see the livestock, tour the exhibits, and meet Smokey Bear. This year, Arvest Bank is sponsoring a kids free zone with inflatables.

The two-night-long rodeo will begin on Friday, including bulls and broncs, mutton busting, and ranch rodeo.

Fair rides will be available through Johnson Brothers Carnival, and there will be vendors selling food and other items. There will also be an exhibition hall with creative entries from the community.

