Community comes together to celebrate International Women's Day

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Today was the 4th Annual Women's Rights Rally, this year with a bigger event venue. Crowds of all different backgrounds gathered at the Fayetteville Town Center to celebrate women and talk about struggles.

Young leaders in the community gave testimonials over issues they are passionate about. Each girl was unique, but supporting the same message.

"I think its good to discuss these issues, but it's more important to take action," says University of Arkansas freshman, Alyssa Allen.

Event organizer, Shelia Czech, brought in a panel of speakers to speak to and empower crowds. A topic that was heavily talked about was the issue of affordable housing in the area.

“We had guest speakers like Grace and Alyssa who did an amazing job, and I think its important to get the youth involved. They're the up and coming generation and they’re going to need to take leadership and be at the forefront of these movements," says Czech.

Leaders say voting in elections is very important, but there is more to do outside of election day. They hold these protests to help educate the public over community issues.