Cleaning services struggling during COVID-19 crisis

Despite sanitary efforts as important as ever, cleaning services for homes and businesses are struggling during the COVID-19 crisis.

The pandemic has put a stop to some businesses as companies are having employers work from home and then people social distancing at home without visitors.

"Well what else do you do, there’s nothing else you can do other than to just deal with it I have to just put things on hold for a while," says Kristi Elder, who cleans homes in Northwest Arkansas.

Joe Church, the owner of J&M Cleaning Services LLC, says at first he lost about half of his clients, but he has seen a bit of a resurge in new business from companies remaining open. However, he's working with very little staff.

"A couple I had to just lay off because we lost all that work so we running a skeleton crew right now as far as night time and then we have a few people in the day disinfecting businesses as they work," he said.

While people are hoping for things to return to normal sooner rather than later, many fear the lasting impact that COVID-19 will have on the economy.

"I don’t know if a lot of businesses will rebound so I believe it will definitely affect in the long term for months or maybe even a few years," Church said.

Elder says at first everything was fine, but as time passes she's seeing an impact in the number of houses she is cleaning.