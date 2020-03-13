Clean Cookin' to offer free meals for kids during school closures

ARKANSAS, USA — Clean Cookin' will be offering free meals for local kids as schools close due to coronavirus concerns.
They shared the news on their Facebook page.
"We know that this Coronavirus outbreak has some people concerned about schools closing and not being able to feed their kids because let's face it, some kids depend on going to school to get their breakfast and lunch. So we wanted to let you know that we hear your concerns and we see you."
They will be offering one free $5 meal a day, to kids 18 and under. The only requirement to redeem this offer is the child to be present.
For more details visit their Facebook page or the video linked below.