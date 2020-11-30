City of North Little Rock crew member struck, killed by leaf vacuum machine

NORTH LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — According to the City of North Little Rock Facebook page, a leaf crew member was struck and killed by a leaf machine on Saturday, Nov. 28.
The City of North Little Rock released the following statement:
"Due to unfortunate circumstances on Saturday morning the leaf crews services were postponed. One of our crew members was struck and killed by a leaf machine. Authorities were notified and responded immediately. Our prayers are with the family."
Officials say the crews will resume sucking leaves Monday, Nov. 30, where they left off on Saturday.