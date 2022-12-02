City of Fayetteville to remove 7 trees at the Downtown Square

Seven trees that are either dead or dying will be removed from the Fayetteville Downtown Square.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville Parks Department’s Urban Forestry Division will be removing seven trees in and around Fayetteville’s Downtown Square.

Officials say the trees are either dead or dying and will be removed over the next few weeks.

Of those trees, two notable trees will be removed. One is a large crepe myrtle that was severely damaged from a late freeze in Spring 2021. The other is a large maple tree on the west side of the square that has major damage on its upper limbs and has outgrown the space.

The remaining trees are smaller and being removed for severe trunk damage that officials say will ultimately cause them to die.

"Trees that are in dense urban environments are often the only natural vegetative element in a space, making them important as they provide relief from heat island impacts, remove pollutants from the air, provide wildlife habitat and provide oxygen." officials with Urban Forestry said. "Tree wells offer limited space for roots and access to nutrients and water, making them difficult spaces for growing trees. Urban Forestry uses the latest information and research when considering the growing medium and species selection of trees in tree wells."

Officials say the trees will be replaced with other appropriate native species selected by the city's horticulture staff to work with the overall design of the square garden.



Staff will work to ensure that tree wells have the latest growth medium for improved tree health and longer life expectancy.