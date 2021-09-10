City of Fayetteville hosting Blood Drive

The blood drive will be held on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — The City of Fayetteville will be hosting a blood drive on Wednesday, September 15, 2021.

The Community Blood Center of the Ozarks (CBCO) will have its bloodmobile at the Fayetteville Square from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Blood donors can receive a free t-shirt at the event.

An appointment is not required but is strongly encouraged. You can make an appointment online.

Masks will be required and if you do not have one, one will be provided.

CBCO has a QuickPass system that allows you to register prior to your arrival at the blood drive. This system allows you to save time and avoid using touch CBCO tablets to fill out your information.

