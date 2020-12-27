Christmas Day tradition at the movies continues in Northwest Arkansas

Not even an ongoing pandemic could keep people away from seeing a movie on Christmas Day.

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Some of the country’s largest movie theater chains have been struggling hard throughout the coronavirus pandemic.

With theaters still needing all the help they could get, a superhero has arrived just in time to save the box office.

“Going to see Wonder Woman 84, I’m really excited about it. The last one was really good. Hopefully, this one could be a little bit better but yeah I’m just really excited to see it," Jacob Hill, a moviegoer in Fayetteville, said.

Gal Gadot and Chris Pine return in Wonder Woman 1984 the sequel to the 2017 hit Wonder Woman.

There’s a lot riding on the movie which is also available to stream for HBO Max subscribers.

Families say they weren’t going to let COVID-19 get in the way of a tradition in some cases one that’s been happening for more than 20 years.

“It’s a tradition for my sister and me. We always come to a Christmas movie. You have to be optimistic but realistic, and still social distancing and wearing a mask, but I feel confident in this," David Kelly of Siloam Springs said.



Others were just ready to get out of the house.