Choctaw Nation to start vaccinating adolescents

DURANT, Okla. — The Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority (CNHSA) will now offer COVID-19 vaccinations to adolescents 12 years and older. This is following approval from the Indian Health Services.

The Pfizer vaccine is available at Choctaw Nation Clinics in Durant, Poteau, and Talihina.

“The approval to administer the vaccine to adolescents will give us more of an edge in the war against the coronavirus,” says Captain Clinton Bullock, Director of Pharmacy.

The US Food and Drug Administration authorized the vaccine for ages 12 and up on Monday (May 10).

You can make an appointment on my.CNHSA.com or by calling 800-349-7026 extension 6.