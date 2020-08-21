Choctaw Casinos & Resorts announced as key funder of recent Walmart AMP expansion

A $17.2 million project to expand the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP) in Rogers is complete, backed by a number of significant funders.

ROGERS, Ark. — A $17.2 million project to expand the Walmart Arkansas Music Pavilion (AMP) in Rogers is complete, backed by a number of significant funders, including Oklahoma-based Choctaw Casinos & Resorts.

Venue officials on Thursday (Aug. 20) announced Choctaw as the newest financial supporter for the project during a tour of the expanded facility for city officials, expansion partners, and the media. The company’s support will be visible among the most noticeable changes for patrons at the AMP — an expanded space at the top of the lawn, which includes the Choctaw Plaza. The 12,300-square-foot covered space has an 80-foot bar and flexible seating area for concert viewing and event rentals.

“At Choctaw Casinos & Resorts we’re all about providing the best entertainment experiences and serving a broader audience,” said Erica Kosemund, senior director of brand marketing for Choctaw Casinos & Resorts. “The Walmart AMP Theater is dedicated to doing the same and we greatly enjoyed working with them on this project. We are so excited to be able to finally show it off today and we look forward to the day we can really celebrate this amazing venue.”