Cherokee Nation releases plan for reopening casinos

As casinos across the area prepare returning customers, the Cherokee Nation has laid out plans for how it will safely reopen.

OKLAHOMA, USA — As casinos across the area prepare for returning customers, the Cherokee Nation has laid out plans for how it will safely reopen.

The "Responsible Hospitality" plan was released Monday (May 18) by Cherokee Nation Entertainment.

The plan addresses entertainment operations protocols including casino gaming, food and beverage offerings, hotel, retail, golf and live entertainment. It outlines procedures for physical distancing, enhanced cleaning and sanitization, and noninvasive temperature screenings for both team members and guests. Those with a temperature in excess of 100.4 F will not be permitted to enter the building.

Read the full plan below:



“The ‘Responsible Hospitality’ plan was designed to be a fluid, evolving program that addresses the needs of now, while working toward the future,” said Mark Fulton, COO of Cherokee Nation Entertainment. “We look forward to revising, streamlining and implementing improved measures as we progress toward a more resilient future and returning our properties, amenities and services to full operation.”

Cherokee Nation Businesses operates 10 casinos across northeast Oklahoma, including Roland, and has 7,700 employees.