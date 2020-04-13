Chattanooga mother asks for a miracle for husband, 4-year-old son in hospital after tornado

The mother said the boy has severe brain damage and neurosurgeons said there’s nothing they can do. She’s asking for prayers and a miracle.

A Chattanooga mother is asking for prayers and a miracle after a tornado destroyed her home and sent her young son to the ICU.

According to a reporter with WRCB in Chattanooga, the mother said her 4-year-old son, Grayson Meadows, suffered severe brain damage after an EF-3 tornado hit their East Brainerd home.

Her husband, the boy's father, is also in critical care.

Grayson's mother Danyelle Stone told WRCB that Grayson and his father both suffered severe brain damage and they are asking for prayers.

A Go Fund Me page has been set up to help the family.

She said neurosurgeons told her there's "nothing they can do."

At least two Tennesseans were killed and several people were hospitalized after powerful storms devastated the Tennessee Valley region.

One of the victims was 29-year-old Raffell Jenkins, according to WRCB. His mother said his four children and girlfriend made it out of their home alive, but Jenkins died after a tree fell on his home.

Hundreds of homes were damaged or destroyed in the path of the storms. Governor Bill Lee said during his Monday briefing he will be heading to the area Tuesday, and said he will make sure the area gets the full support they need.