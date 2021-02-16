Use care when clearing snow, ice from homes, businesses, CenterPoint Energy says

CenterPoint Energy is asking its residential and business customers to keep their outdoor natural gas meters clear of snow and ice.

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — As Arkansas deals with severe winter weather, CenterPoint Energy is asking its residential and business customers to keep their outdoor natural gas meters clear of snow and ice in order to prevent a leak or service interruption.

Customers should also make sure any outside vents and air intakes for gas appliances are not blocked by snow or ice, because a blockage can cause a potentially fatal indoor build-up of carbon monoxide.

Pay particular attention to side-wall vents and air intakes for furnaces, water heaters and clothes dryers that could be partially or fully blocked.

CenterPoint Energy offers these important tips to protect your natural gas meter in the winter weather and ensure safe, reliable service: