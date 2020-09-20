Census Bureau: In 2019, state’s poverty rate fell while uninsured rate rose

The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey portrays an Arkansas in 2019 where the poverty rate was declining but the uninsured rate was rising.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey portrays an Arkansas in 2019 where the poverty rate was declining but the uninsured rate was rising. Also, the number of foreign-born residents was growing, and more of them were becoming naturalized citizens.

The survey found the state’s percentage of incomes below the poverty level the previous 12 months fell from 12.7% in 2018 to 11.7% in 2019. The poverty threshold for a family of four that year was $26,172.

Among married-couple families in Arkansas, the percentage of families living under the poverty level was 6.2%, compared to 30% of homes headed by a female with no spouse present. Among those latter homes, 38.9% of homes with related children under age 18 were below the poverty level, while 43.9% were below the poverty level when all the children were under age 5.