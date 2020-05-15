Carl Albert State College ranked as a top online school

Carl Albert State College has been recognized as a top online-school by Guide to Online Schools. Out of 195 institutions evaluated, Carl Albert ranked number 17.

Guide to Online Schools has been publishing rankings of online colleges since 2009. They pride themselves on thorough research and fair assessment of all online programs available. They strive to help students make educated decisions when selecting their online degrees.

According to their website, “This list comprises the 25 schools that offer the most affordable online associate degrees. To be considered for these subject rankings, schools need to be regionally accredited and need to offer at least one fully online degree in a given subject for the degree level of the list.”

“We are delighted to be included in Guide to Online Schools’ list of reputable online institutions,” said President Jay Falkner. “We are proud of the many degree offerings we can bring to online students. Our goal is always to meet the needs of our area, and online learning is one of many delivery methods used to serve students.”