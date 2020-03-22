x
Carl Albert State College canceling on-campus classes

Carl Albert State College has decided to cancel on-campus classes for the remainder of the semester due to coronavirus concerns.
POTEAU, Okla. — Carl Albert State College has decided to cancel on-campus classes for the remainder of the semester due to coronavirus concerns. 

"Effective immediately, all Carl Albert instruction, for the remainder of the semester, will be conducted in a distance learning format." 

Students are being required to move out of their campus residence as they close the residence halls. 

They state there are currently no known cases affecting their campuses, but as the Oklahoma number of coronavirus cases rise, they have made this decision in efforts to help decrease the spread of the virus to protect the students, staff, and faculty. 

The decision is effective immediately.