Car, driver falls 75 feet off bridge near Arkadelphia

The driver, who was an elderly woman, is expected to be okay.

ARKADELPHIA, Ark. — On Wednesday night, August 19, drivers on I-30, heading towards Arkadelphia were stuck in traffic for two hours.

Drivers say they were caught in a two hour delay due to the accident.

The car and its driver fell off a bridge about 75 feet down, Wednesday night. Arkansas State Police, Malvern Fire Department and other agencies were there to assist.

James and Ashton Toney sent THV11 these photos of the accident.